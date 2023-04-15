The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .229.

Cron has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 8% of his trips to the dish.

Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

