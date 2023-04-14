Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Austin Gomber on the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.
  • When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rockies have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Colorado has a record of 2-6 when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 13 opportunities.
  • The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-4 2-4 3-2 2-6 3-6 2-2

