Rockies vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Austin Gomber on the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
The favored Mariners have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).
Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a record of 2-6 when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 13 opportunities.
- The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-4
|2-4
|3-2
|2-6
|3-6
|2-2
