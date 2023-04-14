On Friday, Jurickson Profar (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .222 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Profar is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Profar has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this year.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings