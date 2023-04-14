Heat vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Bulls 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (208.5)
- The Bulls' .524 ATS win percentage (43-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 22.7% of the time. That's less often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (64.7%).
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (36 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, a better mark than the Bulls have put up (20-27) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.5 points per contest.
- So far this season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, averaging 23.8 per game.
- The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from downtown, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- This year, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).
Bulls Performance Insights
- With 113.1 points scored per game and 111.8 points conceded, Chicago is 22nd in the NBA offensively and seventh defensively.
- With 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.4). They are ranked 16th in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.
- In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.5% of Chicago's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.5% have been 3-pointers.
