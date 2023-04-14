Elehuris Montero is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.

Montero has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Montero has had an RBI in four games this season.

In six of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

