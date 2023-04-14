C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, C.J. Cron (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 135th in batting average, 172nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Cron has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has homered (27.3%, and 8.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Cron has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gonzales (1-0) starts for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
