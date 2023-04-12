Wednesday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (5-7) and the St. Louis Cardinals (4-7) matching up at Coors Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 8-6 win for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on April 12.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (1-1) versus the Rockies and Jose Urena (0-2).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 8, Cardinals 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 13 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (54 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked ERA (5.28) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule