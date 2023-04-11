On Tuesday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is batting .293 with three doubles.

Daza enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350.

Daza has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Daza has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in four of 10 games so far this year.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings