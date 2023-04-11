Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is batting .293 with three doubles.
- Daza enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350.
- Daza has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Daza has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in four of 10 games so far this year.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
