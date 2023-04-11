Tuesday's game that pits the Colorado Rockies (5-6) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (3-7) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Rockies. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on April 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-0) will take the ball for the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 3, Cardinals 2.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (48 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.31 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

