How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) will host the Edmonton Oilers (48-23-9) -- who've won six straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.
You can see the Oilers look to beat the Avalanche on ESPN, SN360, and TVAS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/19/2023
|Avalanche
|Oilers
|6-5 (F/OT) COL
|1/7/2023
|Oilers
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche give up 2.7 goals per game (216 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- With 265 goals (3.4 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|68
|39
|68
|107
|45
|42
|44.3%
|Mikko Rantanen
|79
|54
|48
|102
|41
|59
|49.2%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|79
|17
|35
|52
|27
|27
|48.7%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 18th in goals against, conceding 253 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Oilers' 318 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.7 assists per contest) lead the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.4 goals per game (44 total) during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|80
|64
|87
|151
|76
|81
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|78
|51
|73
|124
|101
|75
|54.6%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|80
|37
|66
|103
|30
|55
|45.2%
|Zach Hyman
|77
|36
|47
|83
|30
|32
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|80
|12
|31
|43
|75
|39
|-
