Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (4-6) and St. Louis Cardinals (3-6) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on April 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-1) to the mound, while German Marquez (1-1) will answer the bell for the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won two of six games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (41 total, 4.1 per game).

The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule