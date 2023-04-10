The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • In nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), Bryant has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
  • Bryant has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Matz (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
