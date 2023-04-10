After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .200.
  • In four of seven games this year, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Profar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Matz (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
