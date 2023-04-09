Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Chad Kuhl) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza has two doubles while batting .303.
- Daza has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (50.0%).
- In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
- Daza has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kuhl (0-0) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
