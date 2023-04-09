The Denver Nuggets (52-29) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 231.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 231.5 points in 34 of 81 games this season.

Denver's matchups this season have a 228.6-point average over/under, 2.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Denver has compiled a 44-37-0 record against the spread.

The Nuggets have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Denver has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Nuggets Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 52 64.2% 121.0 236.9 118.2 230.9 236.1 Nuggets 34 42% 115.9 236.9 112.7 230.9 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.

This year, Denver is 24-16-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

The Nuggets put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (118.2).

Denver is 27-10 against the spread and 33-4 overall when it scores more than 118.2 points.

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 45-36 21-19 40-41 Nuggets 44-37 8-4 38-43

Nuggets vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Nuggets 121.0 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 40-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-10 45-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-4 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-22 28-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 47-14

