On Saturday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is batting .250 with a double.

Daza has recorded a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (42.9%).

In seven games played this season, he has not homered.

Daza has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings