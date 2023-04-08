(2-6) will take on the (3-5) at Coors Field on Saturday, April 8 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 strikeouts, Trevor Williams will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 11 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber - COL (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Nationals have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 1-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+115) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Ryan McMahon 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

