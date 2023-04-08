The Utah Jazz (36-44) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) on April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet RM and ALT.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

Denver has a 44-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Nuggets record only two fewer points per game (115.9) than the Jazz give up (117.9).

Denver has a 36-4 record when putting up more than 117.9 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are putting up 7.5 more points per game (119.7) than they are away from home (112.2).

In home games, Denver is ceding 5.3 fewer points per game (110) than when playing on the road (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are sinking 1.3 more three-pointers per game (12.5) than away from home (11.2). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in away games (36.8%).

Nuggets Injuries