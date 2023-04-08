The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .200 with two doubles and three walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.

Diaz has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

