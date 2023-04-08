Avalanche vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6), winners of eight straight road games, visit the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and ALT.
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and ALT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 56 times this season, and have gone 35-21 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Colorado has a 33-20 record (winning 62.3% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 54.5% chance to win.
Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|256 (14th)
|Goals
|263 (10th)
|209 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|247 (17th)
|60 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|65 (4th)
|49 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado went over in four of its past 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche are ranked 14th in the league with 256 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Avalanche are ranked fourth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 209 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +47.
