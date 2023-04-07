(1-6) will play the (3-4) at Coors Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 Ks, MacKenzie Gore will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Rockies have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the game is set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena - COL (0-1, 15.43 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Rockies and Nationals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (-120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+135) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+110) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.