C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will play Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 17th in MLB action with six home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Colorado ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .387.

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Colorado has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 3.3 runs per game (23 total runs).

The Rockies' .293 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

Rockies hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Colorado has a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rockies combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urena (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Padres L 8-4 Away José Ureña Michael Wacha 4/2/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers L 13-4 Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals W 1-0 Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals - Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals - Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals - Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals - Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals - Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.