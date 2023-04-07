How to Watch the Rockies vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will play Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 17th in MLB action with six home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Colorado ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .387.
- The Rockies have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- Colorado has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 3.3 runs per game (23 total runs).
- The Rockies' .293 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- Rockies hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Colorado has a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rockies combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Urena (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-4
|Away
|José Ureña
|Michael Wacha
|4/2/2023
|Padres
|L 3-1
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|4/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 13-4
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Michael Grove
|4/4/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Away
|German Márquez
|Julio Urías
|4/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 1-0
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Josiah Gray
|4/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|4/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Chad Kuhl
|4/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|German Márquez
|Steven Matz
|4/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Miles Mikolas
|4/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Jack Flaherty
