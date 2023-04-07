The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

  • Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.
  • In 62.8% of his 164 games last season, Profar picked up a hit. He also had 37 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 9.8% of his games last season (164 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar drove in a run in 41 games last season out of 164 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 9.1% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
  • He scored a run in 42.1% of his 164 games last season, with more than one run in 9.8% of those games (16).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 73
.251 AVG .236
.345 OBP .318
.419 SLG .365
27 XBH 26
9 HR 6
27 RBI 31
46/38 K/BB 57/35
2 SB 3
81 GP 83
47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%)
18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%)
9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%)
17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gore (1-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
