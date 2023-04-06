On Thursday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Daza got a hit in 74 of 113 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He went yard in two of 113 games last year, going deep in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Daza drove in a run in 24 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 46 of 113 games last year (40.7%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 53 .316 AVG .289 .373 OBP .327 .409 SLG .363 13 XBH 12 1 HR 1 21 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 56 34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%) 27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)