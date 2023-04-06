Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 115 - Nuggets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Nuggets' .532 ATS win percentage (42-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .506 mark (40-36-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Phoenix (6-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (60%) than Denver (2-0) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (100%).
- Phoenix's games have gone over the total 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79), which is more often than Denver's games have (35 out of 79).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nuggets are 9-10, while the Suns are 35-14 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- At 115.9 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, Denver is 11th in the NBA offensively and eighth defensively.
- The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Nuggets are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.9 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
- Denver attempts 64% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.8% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.2% are 3-pointers.
