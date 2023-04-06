The Phoenix Suns (44-35) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Denver is 45-15 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets' 115.9 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver has put together a 47-6 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are putting up more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (112.1). And they are conceding less at home (110) than away (115.2).

At home Denver is giving up 110 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it is away (115.2).

At home the Nuggets are picking up 30 assists per game, 2.2 more than away (27.8).

Nuggets Injuries