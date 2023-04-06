Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-10.5
|224.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 50 of 79 outings.
- The average over/under for Denver's contests this season is 228.4, 3.9 more points than this game's total.
- Denver is 43-36-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nuggets have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Denver has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +360 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 21.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|42
|53.2%
|113.7
|229.6
|111.3
|223.8
|226.2
|Nuggets
|50
|63.3%
|115.9
|229.6
|112.5
|223.8
|230.0
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have hit the over once in their past 10 games.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 24-16-0 record) than away (.487, 19-20-0).
- The Nuggets' 115.9 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.3 points, Denver is 37-16 against the spread and 47-6 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|42-36
|7-4
|39-40
|Nuggets
|43-36
|3-0
|36-43
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.7
|115.9
|17
|11
|31-10
|37-16
|33-9
|47-6
|111.3
|112.5
|4
|8
|34-18
|35-12
|38-14
|39-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.