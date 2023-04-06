The Phoenix Suns (44-35) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -10.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 50 of 79 outings.

The average over/under for Denver's contests this season is 228.4, 3.9 more points than this game's total.

Denver is 43-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Denver has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +360 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 21.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Nuggets Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 42 53.2% 113.7 229.6 111.3 223.8 226.2 Nuggets 50 63.3% 115.9 229.6 112.5 223.8 230.0

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Nuggets have hit the over once in their past 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 24-16-0 record) than away (.487, 19-20-0).

The Nuggets' 115.9 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.3 points, Denver is 37-16 against the spread and 47-6 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 42-36 7-4 39-40 Nuggets 43-36 3-0 36-43

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Nuggets 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 31-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-16 33-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-6 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-12 38-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-8

