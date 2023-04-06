On Thursday, April 6, competitors will tackle the par-72, 7,545-yard course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, with a purse of $15M to be had. Scottie Scheffler claimed the top spot the last time out at this tournament.

How to Watch the 2023 Masters Tournament

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 72/7,545 yards

Par 72/7,545 yards TV: ESPN

Masters Tournament Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Scottie Scheffler 1st Rory McIlroy 2nd Jon Rahm 3rd Patrick Cantlay 4th Max Homa 5th

Masters Tournament Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 10:42 AM ET Jon Rahm, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas 2:00 PM ET Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth 10:54 AM ET Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Sung-Jae Im 1:24 PM ET Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa 1:12 PM ET Corey Conners, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose 10:18 AM ET Viktor Hovland, Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele 10:30 AM ET Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama 1:36 PM ET Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa 11:54 AM ET Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka 10:06 AM ET Abraham Ancer, Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk

