After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.

He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (53 in all), going deep in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), Montero picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He came around to score in 34.0% of his games last season (18 of 53), with more than one run on three occasions (5.7%).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 27 .277 AVG .194 .326 OBP .219 .530 SLG .333 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 26/6 K/BB 34/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 30 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

