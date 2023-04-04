Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urias will start for Los Angeles, with first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies hit 149 homers last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 462 extra-base hits, the Rockies ranked 12th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage last season.

Colorado's .254 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Colorado scored 698 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 15th in MLB.

The Rockies had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

Colorado struck out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranked 29th in MLB last season.

Rockies pitchers had a combined ERA of 5.08 last year, which ranked 30th in MLB.

Colorado had a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

German Marquez will take to the mound for the Rockies, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away German Márquez Blake Snell 3/31/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 4/1/2023 Padres L 8-4 Away José Ureña Michael Wacha 4/2/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers L 13-4 Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers - Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals - Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals - Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals - Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals - Home German Márquez Steven Matz

