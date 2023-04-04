Nikola Jokic Injury Status - Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Report April 4
The Denver Nuggets (52-26) have three players on the injury report, including Jamal Murray, in their matchup with the Houston Rockets (19-60) at Toyota Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Nuggets took care of business in their last matchup 112-110 against the Warriors on Sunday. Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 29 points for the Nuggets in the victory.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|24.9
|11.9
|9.9
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Thumb
|20.3
|4.0
|6.2
|Zeke Nnaji
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.1
|2.6
|0.3
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
Nuggets Season Insights
- The Nuggets average only 2.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Rockets give up (119.0).
- Denver is 29-3 when scoring more than 119.0 points.
- The Nuggets have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 110.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.8 points fewer than the 116.1 they've scored this year.
- Denver hits 11.9 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.
- The Nuggets record 116.8 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 113.0 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).
Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-9
|230
