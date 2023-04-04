Nuggets vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (52-26) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|230.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 36 of 78 games this season.
- Denver's games this season have had an average of 228.5 points, two fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets have gone 43-35-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 43 (72.9%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|36
|46.2%
|116.1
|226.6
|112.4
|231.4
|230
|Rockets
|33
|41.8%
|110.5
|226.6
|119
|231.4
|229.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In the Nuggets' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (24-16-0) than it has in road affairs (19-19-0).
- The Nuggets record just 2.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Rockets allow (119).
- When Denver scores more than 119 points, it is 25-7 against the spread and 29-3 overall.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|43-35
|9-10
|36-42
|Rockets
|32-47
|11-23
|40-39
Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Rockets
|116.1
|110.5
|10
|29
|25-7
|18-15
|29-3
|14-19
|112.4
|119
|9
|28
|28-9
|20-13
|30-7
|14-19
