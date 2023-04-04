On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (52-26) play the Houston Rockets (19-60) at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +288 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 116.1 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are giving up 112.4 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Rockets are being outscored by 8.5 points per game, with a -673 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 119 per contest (28th in league).

The two teams average 226.6 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 231.4 points per game, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Houston is 29-44-6 ATS this year.

Nuggets and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +800 +330 - Rockets - - -

