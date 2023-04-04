C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)
- Cron collected 148 total hits while slugging .468.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 66th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 66.0% of his 150 games last season, Cron picked up a hit. He also had 39 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to home plate.
- In 62 of 150 games last year (41.3%), Cron picked up an RBI, and 23 of those games (15.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
- He scored a run in 63 of 150 games last year (42.0%), including 14 multi-run games (9.3%).
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.302
|AVG
|.214
|.364
|OBP
|.281
|.601
|SLG
|.340
|38
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|7
|75
|RBI
|27
|74/27
|K/BB
|90/22
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|55 (75.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (57.1%)
|22 (30.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (28.6%)
|19 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (27.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Urias (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .667 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th.
