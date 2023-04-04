The San Jose Sharks (22-39-15) will host the Colorado Avalanche (45-24-6) -- who've won six straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT will show this Avalanche versus Sharks matchup.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT
  • Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/7/2023 Avalanche Sharks 6-0 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have given up 204 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
  • The Avalanche's 246 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 64 34 63 97 37 41 44.6%
Mikko Rantanen 75 49 43 92 39 55 47.9%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 75 16 34 50 24 26 48.9%
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Sharks Stats & Trends

  • The Sharks' total of 285 goals allowed (3.8 per game) is 30th in the league.
  • The Sharks have 222 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 76 22 73 95 95 76 0%
Logan Couture 76 27 37 64 31 64 47%
Tomas Hertl 73 21 39 60 36 45 55%
Alexander Barabanov 68 15 32 47 35 28 33.3%
Kevin Labanc 66 13 17 30 23 35 50%

