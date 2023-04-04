Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Alan Trejo -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Alan Trejo At The Plate (2022)
- Trejo hit .271 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Trejo picked up a hit in 65.7% of his games last season (23 of 35), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (22.9%).
- He hit a home run in four of 35 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Trejo picked up an RBI in 12 of 35 games last season (34.3%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.4%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored 15 times last year in 35 games (42.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.309
|AVG
|.220
|.347
|OBP
|.264
|.441
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 13th in WHIP (.667), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
