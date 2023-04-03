UConn vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament National Championship
The NCAA Tournament finale will be a matchup between the UConn Huskies (30-8) and the San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) on Monday at NRG Stadium, starting at 9:20 PM.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.
UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-7.5)
|132.5
|-375
|+300
|DraftKings
|UConn (-7.5)
|132.5
|-390
|+320
|PointsBet
|UConn (-7)
|132.5
|-345
|+280
UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 26-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 36 games have gone over the point total.
- San Diego State has put together a 19-17-1 ATS record so far this season.
- In the Aztecs' 37 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -130
- UConn's national championship odds (-130) place it best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to -130. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -130 moneyline odds, is 56.5%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +750
- The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +750, which is the 57th-biggest change in the country.
- San Diego State has an 11.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
