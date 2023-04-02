On Sunday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

  • Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
  • Daza got a hit 74 times last year in 113 games (65.5%), including 35 multi-hit games (31.0%).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.
  • Daza drove in a run in 24 games last year out of 113 (21.2%), including multiple RBIs in 5.3% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 40.7% of his games last year (46 of 113), he touched home plate at least one time, and in nine (8.0%) he scored more than once.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 53
.316 AVG .289
.373 OBP .327
.409 SLG .363
13 XBH 12
1 HR 1
21 RBI 13
25/15 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 56
34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%)
27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Lugo will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old righty threw in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games, putting together a 3-2 record.
