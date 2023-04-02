How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (51-26) hit the court against the Golden State Warriors (41-37) on April 2, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 44-14 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 11th.
- The Nuggets average just 1.5 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Warriors give up (117.6).
- When Denver totals more than 117.6 points, it is 36-4.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, putting up 119.8 points per game, compared to 112.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively Denver has played better in home games this season, giving up 110 points per game, compared to 114.9 when playing on the road.
- The Nuggets are sinking 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 39.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.6% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Calf
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Knee
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Questionable
|Illness
|Zeke Nnaji
|Questionable
|Knee
