Jurickson Profar makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

Profar had a .331 on-base percentage and batted .243.

In 62.8% of his games last year (103 of 164), Profar got a base hit, and in 37 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 164 opportunities, 9.8%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Profar drove in a run in 41 games last season out 164 (25.0%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He crossed the plate in 69 of 164 games last year (42.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.8% of his games (16 times).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 73 .251 AVG .236 .345 OBP .318 .419 SLG .365 27 XBH 26 9 HR 6 27 RBI 31 46/38 K/BB 57/35 2 SB 3 Home Away 81 GP 83 47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%) 18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%) 9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%) 17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)