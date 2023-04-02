Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)
- Profar had a .331 on-base percentage and batted .243.
- In 62.8% of his games last year (103 of 164), Profar got a base hit, and in 37 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 164 opportunities, 9.8%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar drove in a run in 41 games last season out 164 (25.0%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He crossed the plate in 69 of 164 games last year (42.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.8% of his games (16 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|.251
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|31
|46/38
|K/BB
|57/35
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|83
|47 (58.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|56 (67.5%)
|18 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|33 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (43.4%)
|9 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (8.4%)
|17 (21.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (28.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Lugo will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 3-2 record, a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.