On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)

Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In six of nine games a season ago, Tovar got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

Appearing in nine games last season, he hit one round-tripper.

Tovar drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He crossed home plate safely twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 6 .300 AVG .174 .417 OBP .174 .300 SLG .348 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)