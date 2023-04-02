Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.

Gordon, in his most recent game (March 31 loss against the Suns) posted 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gordon's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.4 14.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 4.8 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.9 PRA 24.5 25.8 21.7 PR 21.5 22.9 18.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 10.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have given up 117.6 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Warriors are 17th in the league, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.8 assists per game, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 29 10 3 3 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.