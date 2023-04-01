Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (2-0) and the San Diego Padres (0-2) facing off at PETCO Park in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 6-2 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on April 1.
The Padres will call on Michael Wacha versus the Rockies and Jose Urena.
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rockies 7, Padres 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last year, Colorado won 12 of 37 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Last season Colorado was the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (698 total).
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Padres
|W 7-2
|German Márquez vs Blake Snell
|March 31
|@ Padres
|W 4-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|April 1
|@ Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Michael Wacha
|April 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|April 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Michael Grove
|April 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|German Márquez vs Julio Urías
|April 6
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|April 7
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.