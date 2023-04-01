Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)
- Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Tovar got a hit in six games last year (out of nine games played, 66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- Logging a trip to the plate in nine games last season, he hit one homer.
- Tovar drove in a run in two games last season out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored twice last year in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.300
|AVG
|.174
|.417
|OBP
|.174
|.300
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Wacha starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 23 games last season he compiled an 11-2 record and had a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP.
