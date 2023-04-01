After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Diaz picked up a hit in 54.3% of his games last season (57 of 105), with multiple hits in 20 of them (19.0%).

Including the 105 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in eight of them (7.6%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games last season (28 of 105), with two or more RBIs in 11 of them (10.5%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.

He scored in 24 of 105 games last season (22.9%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (five times).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .270 AVG .186 .312 OBP .251 .471 SLG .266 20 XBH 9 7 HR 2 34 RBI 17 34/10 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 51 GP 54 30 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.0%) 14 (27.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (11.1%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (16.7%) 6 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.7%) 18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (18.5%)

