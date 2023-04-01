Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)
- Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Blackmon got a hit in 95 of 135 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 15 of 135 games in 2022 (11.1%), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 56 of 135 games last season (41.5%), Blackmon drove in a run, and 18 of those games (13.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He scored a run in 35.6% of his games last season (48 of 135), with more than one run on 12 occasions (8.9%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.284
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.291
|.456
|SLG
|.376
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/22
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|55 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.1%)
|32 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (24.6%)
|9 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.2%)
|31 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (38.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Wacha starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 31-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he finished with an 11-2 record, a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games.
