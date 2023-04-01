C.J. Cron -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

Cron collected 148 total hits while slugging .468.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 28th in the league in slugging.

Cron got a hit 99 times last season in 150 games (66.0%), including 39 multi-hit games (26.0%).

He hit a home run in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Cron drove in a run in 62 of 150 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 23 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He touched home plate in 42.0% of his 150 games last season, with more than one run in 9.3% of those games (14).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .302 AVG .214 .364 OBP .281 .601 SLG .340 38 XBH 22 22 HR 7 75 RBI 27 74/27 K/BB 90/22 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 77 55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%) 22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%) 19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)