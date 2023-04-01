Avalanche vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (41-20-14), winners of three straight road games, visit the Colorado Avalanche (44-24-6) at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.
Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Stars (+130)
|6
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 32 of their 53 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.4%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Colorado has gone 22-15 (winning 59.5%).
- The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
- Colorado's 74 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 37 times.
Avalanche vs. Stars Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|241 (15th)
|Goals
|257 (7th)
|202 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|204 (8th)
|59 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (12th)
|46 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (3rd)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Four of Colorado's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are scoring 1.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 241 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Avalanche are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 202 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +39.
