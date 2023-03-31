Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on March 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.

In 58.2% of his games last season (89 of 153), McMahon had a base hit, and in 36 of those games (23.5%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.4% of his 153 games a year ago, McMahon drove in a run (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

In 57 of 153 games last year (37.3%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (6.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 68 .263 AVG .227 .345 OBP .306 .482 SLG .339 30 XBH 16 14 HR 6 43 RBI 24 68/33 K/BB 90/27 3 SB 4 Home Away 78 GP 75 48 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (54.7%) 22 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 38 (48.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (25.3%) 13 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.0%) 29 (37.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (21.3%)

