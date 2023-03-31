The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Kyle Freeland will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Juan Soto and company.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies ranked 22nd in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

Fueled by 462 extra-base hits, the Rockies ranked 12th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage last season.

Colorado's .254 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Colorado ranked 15th in the majors with 698 total runs scored last season.

The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in the majors.

Colorado struck out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranked 29th in MLB last season.

The Rockies had the 30th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors last season.

Colorado had a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which was second-worst in baseball last season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send out Freeland for his first start of the season.

The last time the lefty took the mound was on Sunday, Oct. 2 last season, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away German Márquez Blake Snell 3/31/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 4/1/2023 Padres - Away José Ureña Michael Wacha 4/2/2023 Padres - Away Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers - Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Freeland -

